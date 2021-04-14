Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,618 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $28,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total transaction of $559,578.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 710 shares in the company, valued at $171,472.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total transaction of $168,003.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,911.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research lowered Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Argus raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.87.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $254.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $244.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $136.38 and a 12-month high of $259.29. The company has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

