Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,875 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $28,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 112.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 15,422 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,113,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 28.6% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 36,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 8,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 10.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 138,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,672,000 after acquiring an additional 13,526 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

AJG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $114.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.53.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $50,797.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,347,482.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,234 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $729,752.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,848,742.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,191 shares of company stock worth $847,537. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AJG opened at $133.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.65. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $73.66 and a 1 year high of $134.69. The stock has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.60%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.