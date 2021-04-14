Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $23.83 Million Position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 733,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,923 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.43% of Janus Henderson Group worth $23,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,582,000. Azora Capital LP raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,360,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,218,000 after acquiring an additional 762,552 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter worth $18,690,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,422,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,242,000 after acquiring an additional 206,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 343,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,157,000 after acquiring an additional 191,600 shares during the period. 77.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on JHG. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.50 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Janus Henderson Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.49.

Shares of NYSE:JHG opened at $32.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 73.05, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1-year low of $14.39 and a 1-year high of $35.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.12 and its 200-day moving average is $29.89.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $657.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.43 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 3.71%. Janus Henderson Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 58.30%.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.