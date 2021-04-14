Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $24.83 Million Stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 2,048.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,682 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of AGCO worth $24,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in AGCO by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,385,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,875,000 after buying an additional 289,699 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,803,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of AGCO by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 796,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,100,000 after purchasing an additional 87,981 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $788,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in AGCO by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 586,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,504,000 after purchasing an additional 307,200 shares during the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGCO stock opened at $148.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 55.00, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $42.84 and a 12-month high of $151.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.63 and its 200 day moving average is $107.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

In other AGCO news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.20, for a total value of $64,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,791 shares in the company, valued at $748,197.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $558,980. 17.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AGCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on AGCO from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AGCO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AGCO from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.81.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

