Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $25.20 Million Stock Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 531,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,330 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Brown & Brown worth $25,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1,222.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. 69.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BRO opened at $48.47 on Wednesday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.06 and a 52-week high of $48.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.36 and its 200-day moving average is $46.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 0.66.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $642.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.34 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 18.02%. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.0925 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

In other news, Director James Charles Hays purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.38 per share, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 342,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,862,421.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on BRO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

