Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $25.66 Million Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,423 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,203 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $25,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 166.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $155.83 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 40.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.65 and a fifty-two week high of $200.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $422.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 47.67%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on JKHY shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price target for the company from $133.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Compass Point raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.63.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

