Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $26.03 Million Stock Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 825,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,358 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.17% of MGM Resorts International worth $26,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at $20,183,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,132,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,683,000 after purchasing an additional 508,243 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at $12,572,000. Prentice Capital Management LP boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 459.7% during the fourth quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 301,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,515,000 after purchasing an additional 248,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at $7,402,000. 63.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.29.

MGM stock opened at $40.99 on Wednesday. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $11.77 and a 1-year high of $42.74. The firm has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.01 and its 200-day moving average is $30.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.06. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.30%.

In other news, Director William Warwick Grounds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $136,850.00. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 2,168,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total value of $80,768,048.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,619 shares in the company, valued at $283,731.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,307,107 shares of company stock worth $86,095,143. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

