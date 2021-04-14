Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $26.20 Million Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 68.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,148 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 198,372 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Arista Networks worth $26,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANET. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANET stock opened at $314.33 on Wednesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.96 and a 12-month high of $326.60. The firm has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.10.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The firm had revenue of $648.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.76 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ANET. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $359.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $290.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.29.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $748,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,966,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $231,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,207 shares of company stock valued at $23,508,235. Insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

