Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $27.78 Million Stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,617 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 10,520 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.33% of MKS Instruments worth $27,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in MKS Instruments by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,220 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 17,388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MKS Instruments stock opened at $186.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23 and a beta of 1.60. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.21 and a 12-month high of $199.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $174.74 and its 200 day moving average is $150.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $660.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.94 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MKSI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.10.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

