Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $29.04 Million Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 542,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,404 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Cardinal Health worth $29,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 21.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,407,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 37,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,481,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at $404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

CAH stock opened at $60.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.76. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.65 and a fifty-two week high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $41.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.44 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4859 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.10.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

