Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $29.85 Million Stock Holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 182.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,833,684 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,184,962 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $29,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 3,941.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,738 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on COG shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.12.

In related news, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $368,600.00. Also, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $686,570.00. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock opened at $16.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 0.16. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.76 and a fifty-two week high of $22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $456.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.37 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 16.73%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

