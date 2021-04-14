Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $30.72 Million Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,432,450 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,856 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.24% of Huntington Bancshares worth $30,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1,257.9% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $1,027,272.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 503,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,838,629.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $2,716,400.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 425,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,684,589.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $16.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.21. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $6.99 and a 12 month high of $16.91. The company has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.24%.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.87.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

