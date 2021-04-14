Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $30.73 Million Holdings in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,528,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 338,787 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of SSR Mining worth $30,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SSR Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in SSR Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 3,133.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 10,873 shares in the last quarter. 51.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SSR Mining stock opened at $15.69 on Wednesday. SSR Mining Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $25.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $370.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.40 million. SSR Mining had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 7.81%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th.

SSRM has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on SSR Mining from $39.50 to $38.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on SSR Mining from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. SSR Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.20.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

