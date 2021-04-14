Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,145 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,029 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Atlassian worth $28,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Volatility Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth $415,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Atlassian by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,820,000 after acquiring an additional 9,460 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,650,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Atlassian from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Atlassian from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.94.

Atlassian stock opened at $242.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion, a PE ratio of -133.81, a P/E/G ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $225.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.58. Atlassian Co. Plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.55 and a fifty-two week high of $262.40.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $501.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.87 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 25.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

