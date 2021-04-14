Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,201 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Wayfair worth $29,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in W. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Wayfair by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,685,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,514,000 after purchasing an additional 160,495 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 782.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 838,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,253,000 after buying an additional 743,101 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth about $146,328,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Wayfair by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 629,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,238,000 after acquiring an additional 169,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Wayfair by 172.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 617,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,445,000 after acquiring an additional 390,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.58, for a total transaction of $49,359.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,977,696.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 35,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.81, for a total transaction of $12,558,878.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,869 shares in the company, valued at $24,440,874.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,519 shares of company stock valued at $31,974,667 in the last ninety days. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

W opened at $318.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.60, a PEG ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $316.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.97. Wayfair Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.26 and a twelve month high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Wayfair’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.80) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on W shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Wayfair from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Wayfair from $321.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $294.16.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

