Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,829 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Catalent worth $27,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 131.5% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Catalent stock opened at $109.04 on Wednesday. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.21 and a fifty-two week high of $127.68. The company has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.45, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $910.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.68 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTLT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

In other news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,400 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.77, for a total value of $148,078.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 42,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total value of $4,439,855.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,563 shares of company stock valued at $8,079,251. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

