Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,158 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.21% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $26,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 192 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

NYSE CRL opened at $309.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $287.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.52. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.57 and a 1-year high of $309.99.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $790.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.98 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. On average, analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRL. Truist lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Argus lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.00.

In other news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,675 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.92, for a total value of $492,316.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,311,385.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 410 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.99, for a total value of $119,305.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,576.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,518 shares of company stock valued at $30,292,255 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.