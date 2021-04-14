Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,148 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $30,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter worth about $2,907,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,917,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 268,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,375,000 after buying an additional 10,950 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 5,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ODFL. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $218.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.25.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $248.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.50 and a fifty-two week high of $251.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.37.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

