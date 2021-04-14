Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,435 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.20% of The J. M. Smucker worth $25,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 8,722 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 80,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,256,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth $1,419,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its position in The J. M. Smucker by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total value of $147,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,917.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $201,298.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,097,530.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The J. M. Smucker stock opened at $129.81 on Wednesday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $101.89 and a 12-month high of $132.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.54.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.10%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SJM shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.67.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

