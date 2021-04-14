Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 12,162 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,162 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Boston Properties worth $27,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Boston Properties by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,618,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BXP opened at $105.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.69 and a 12 month high of $110.36. The stock has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.66.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.54). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%. The firm had revenue of $665.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.92%.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.20, for a total value of $526,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,786,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist cut Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.69.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

