Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 12,891 Shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,891 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 1.90% of Lindsay worth $26,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lindsay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Lindsay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Lindsay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Lindsay by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP increased its position in Lindsay by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other news, Director Michael Christodolou sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total value of $148,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay stock opened at $161.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.85 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.99. Lindsay Co. has a 12 month low of $81.13 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $143.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.50 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lindsay Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.96%.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

