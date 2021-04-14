Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,650,226 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,261,042 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,650,226 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 4.2% of Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of Microsoft worth $4,951,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,697,996,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,369,178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865,366 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5,330.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 5,357,196 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,791,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258,551 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,306,979 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,413,478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,838,092 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,633,028,000 after buying an additional 3,581,072 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Pritchard Capital lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.41.

Microsoft stock opened at $258.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $166.11 and a 52 week high of $259.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

