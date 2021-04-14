Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 10,764 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 174,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,764 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.17% of 10x Genomics worth $24,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sicart Associates LLC acquired a new position in 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth $1,044,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 404.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after acquiring an additional 40,618 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 11,650 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on TXG. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on 10x Genomics from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on 10x Genomics from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. 10x Genomics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.70.

In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $2,937,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 885,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,424,217.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 33,750 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.98, for a total transaction of $5,939,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,263,342.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 176,416 shares of company stock valued at $31,828,544. Corporate insiders own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

TXG stock opened at $197.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.19 and a beta of 1.39. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.87 and a twelve month high of $201.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.49.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($3.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($3.59). The company had revenue of $112.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.20 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 51.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.98%. On average, equities analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

