Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 14,106 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,106 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $26,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 256,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,443,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth $31,936,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,175,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,943,000 after acquiring an additional 38,276 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $148.59 on Wednesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.23 and a 52 week high of $149.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.01 and its 200-day moving average is $130.14. The company has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 53.45 and a beta of 0.66.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $423.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.86 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.36.

In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 12,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $1,842,361.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,664,083.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $99,139.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,680,730.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,632 shares of company stock valued at $2,142,710 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

