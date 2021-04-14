Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 16,658 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,702 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,658 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.34% of Signature Bank worth $24,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Signature Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 256.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Signature Bank by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Signature Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBNY shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Hovde Group raised Signature Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on Signature Bank from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Signature Bank in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.88.

Signature Bank stock opened at $229.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $71.44 and a 1-year high of $249.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $226.31 and its 200 day moving average is $152.03.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $419.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.44 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 10.39%. Research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.63%.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.