Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 18,021 Shares of RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,863 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 18,021 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.31% of RealPage worth $27,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RP. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in RealPage during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in RealPage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in RealPage by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,266 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its position in RealPage by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of RealPage by 1,043.5% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,681 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. 91.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RealPage alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair lowered RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of RealPage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.75 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.28.

Shares of RP opened at $87.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 162.50 and a beta of 1.20. RealPage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.14 and a 12 month high of $89.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.42.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $298.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that RealPage, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

RealPage Profile

RealPage, Inc engages in the provision of software and data analytics to the real estate industry. It includes marketing, leasing, living, site management, expense management, and financial solutions. It also offers services such as accessibility inspection, compliance, credentialing, vendor marketplace, vendor catalog and e-invoices, RealPage exchange, professional, RealPage training, support, residential technology, billing, and SmartSource accounting.

Further Reading: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for RealPage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealPage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.