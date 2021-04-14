Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 18,389 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 713,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,389 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $29,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Associated Banc Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 60.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BAM opened at $45.51 on Wednesday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.09 and a 52 week high of $46.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $71.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,240.73 and a beta of 1.27.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. TD Securities raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.69.

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

