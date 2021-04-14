Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 372,367 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,537,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 372,367 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of KeyCorp worth $25,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in KeyCorp by 102.5% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 434,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,127,000 after purchasing an additional 219,768 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in KeyCorp by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,659,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,229,000 after purchasing an additional 52,698 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 391,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 47,054 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,593,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,665,000 after purchasing an additional 309,215 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 31,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 4,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KEY opened at $20.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.46 and its 200 day moving average is $16.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.58. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $21.81.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, January 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $900.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $105,438.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,465.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.50 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.51.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.