Analysts Anticipate Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) to Post $0.99 EPS

Brokerages expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the lowest is $0.91. Archer-Daniels-Midland posted earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 54.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will report full year earnings of $3.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $3.93. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $4.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Archer-Daniels-Midland.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $17.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.48 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADM shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $2,421,589.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 215,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,916,152.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer L. Weber purchased 5,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.40 per share, for a total transaction of $297,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,047,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth about $293,347,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,371,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,144,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,021,000 after purchasing an additional 564,815 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,833,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,843,000 after acquiring an additional 559,462 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,675,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,209,000 after purchasing an additional 485,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

ADM stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.32. 24,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,671,784. The company has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a twelve month low of $33.01 and a twelve month high of $59.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 45.68%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

