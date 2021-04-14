Analysts Anticipate Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) to Announce $0.19 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) to announce $0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Boston Private Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Boston Private Financial reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,800%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Private Financial will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.77. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Boston Private Financial.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.13. Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $86.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.62 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BPFH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BPFH. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Boston Private Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,220,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Boston Private Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,354,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Boston Private Financial by 222.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 709,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after buying an additional 489,659 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Boston Private Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,204,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Boston Private Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $2,388,000. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BPFH traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.62. The stock had a trading volume of 426,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,968. Boston Private Financial has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Boston Private Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

