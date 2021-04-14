Analysts Anticipate Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Will Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) will post $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Business First Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $0.61. Business First Bancshares posted earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Business First Bancshares.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $49.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.37 million. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 14.98%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BFST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded Business First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of Business First Bancshares stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.20. 11,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,115. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Business First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

In other Business First Bancshares news, insider Warren Mcdonald sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $46,500.00. Also, EVP Alicia Robertson sold 8,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $188,910.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,073,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,859,000 after acquiring an additional 111,346 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 9.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 236,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after buying an additional 20,201 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 146,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after buying an additional 34,105 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 115,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 45,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 20,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.27% of the company’s stock.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

