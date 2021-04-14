Analysts Anticipate Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) to Announce $0.49 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) will report $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cadence Bancorporation’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.50. Cadence Bancorporation reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 390%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will report full-year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.92. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cadence Bancorporation.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $197.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.78 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities downgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

In other news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $1,449,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 177,560 shares in the company, valued at $3,432,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP J. Randall Schultz sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $132,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,564.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,574,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,001,000 after purchasing an additional 325,942 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 5.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,158,000 after purchasing an additional 131,997 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,371,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,941,000 after acquiring an additional 471,999 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,508,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,775,000 after acquiring an additional 282,109 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth $24,027,000. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CADE stock traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $22.70. 1,924,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,268,178. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.91. Cadence Bancorporation has a one year low of $4.79 and a one year high of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 34.88%.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

