Analysts Anticipate Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) to Announce $0.38 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) will announce $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.39. Gladstone Commercial reported earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will report full year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Gladstone Commercial.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.20. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $32.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.53 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Aegis began coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,674,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,135,000 after purchasing an additional 118,995 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 292,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,258,000 after purchasing an additional 54,703 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 396,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,134,000 after purchasing an additional 45,302 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the third quarter worth about $713,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 347.0% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 47,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 36,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

GOOD stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.27. 138,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,447. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.35. Gladstone Commercial has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $20.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 5.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $737.28 million, a PE ratio of -75.07 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.1252 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.94%.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

