Analysts Anticipate Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Will Announce Earnings of $2.52 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) will report earnings per share of $2.52 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.00 and the lowest is $2.30. Meritage Homes posted earnings per share of $1.83 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full year earnings of $11.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $14.89. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $14.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.58 to $21.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Meritage Homes.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.61. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MTH shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.67.

NYSE:MTH traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,530. Meritage Homes has a 1 year low of $36.99 and a 1 year high of $117.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.53 and a 200-day moving average of $91.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

In other news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total transaction of $38,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R. Odell Michael sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total value of $451,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,497 shares of company stock worth $1,387,103 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTH. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,207,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 196.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 32,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after buying an additional 21,332 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,784,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

