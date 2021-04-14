Analysts Anticipate PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) to Post $0.60 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) to report $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.62. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust reported earnings of ($5.99) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 110%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will report full year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.26. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.21.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $28,236.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,729,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,856,000 after buying an additional 892,002 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 50,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 622,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,951,000 after purchasing an additional 150,431 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 232.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 144,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 100,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. 72.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $19.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,171,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,958. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $20.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,967.00 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.69%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

