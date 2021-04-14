Analysts Anticipate Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) to Announce $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) will announce $0.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.13. Ruth’s Hospitality Group also reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will report full year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.89. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $77.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.22 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RUTH. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

In other news, Director Michael P. Odonnell sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $4,980,000.00. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 60.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 205.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,938 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the fourth quarter valued at $187,000. 69.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RUTH traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.87. 14,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,379. The company has a market cap of $869.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.31. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $26.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.42 and its 200-day moving average is $17.82.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

