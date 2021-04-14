Analysts Anticipate Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) to report earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Stratasys’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.01). Stratasys reported earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 63.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stratasys will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to $0.07. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Stratasys.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $142.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.35 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 84.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Stratasys from $14.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Stratasys in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Stratasys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

SSYS traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.55. 1,149,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,627,024. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.99 and its 200 day moving average is $24.85. Stratasys has a 52 week low of $11.89 and a 52 week high of $56.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSYS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Stratasys by 6.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 299,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 18,048 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stratasys by 9.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 10,480 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stratasys by 4.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Kopion Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stratasys by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 353,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,333,000 after buying an additional 21,307 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Stratasys by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,208,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,042,000 after buying an additional 123,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

