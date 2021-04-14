Analysts Anticipate The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) to Post $0.87 EPS

Brokerages expect The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) to announce $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the highest is $0.88. The Bank of New York Mellon reported earnings per share of $1.05 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon will report full-year earnings of $4.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Bank of New York Mellon.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS.

BK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

The Bank of New York Mellon stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.80. 40,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,780,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 52-week low of $31.24 and a 52-week high of $49.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 292,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 73,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 5,171 shares during the period. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. lifted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 498,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,582,000 after acquiring an additional 18,348 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC lifted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 17,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 224,614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

