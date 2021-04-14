Analysts Anticipate Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $550,000.00

Analysts expect that Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) will announce $550,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Trevena’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $860,000.00 and the lowest is $250,000.00. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Trevena will report full year sales of $8.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.85 million to $13.24 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $27.10 million, with estimates ranging from $16.95 million to $37.25 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Trevena.

Get Trevena alerts:

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TRVN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trevena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Trevena in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.44.

Shares of TRVN stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.76. The company had a trading volume of 9,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,284,604. Trevena has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $3.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.36. The company has a market cap of $283.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 2.59.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in Trevena in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Trevena during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Trevena in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trevena during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Trevena during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is warranted; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trevena (TRVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.