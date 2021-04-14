Analysts Anticipate US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Brokerages predict that US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for US Ecology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.11). US Ecology reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that US Ecology will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.73. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover US Ecology.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. The business had revenue of $241.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.00 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of US Ecology during the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of US Ecology by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 4,868 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of US Ecology during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,086,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Ecology during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of US Ecology by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 368,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,370,000 after buying an additional 6,164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

US Ecology stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.47. The stock had a trading volume of 128 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,577. US Ecology has a 12 month low of $26.69 and a 12 month high of $45.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

