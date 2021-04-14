Analysts expect GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) to post ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for GameStop’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.15) and the highest is ($0.15). GameStop posted earnings per share of ($1.61) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 65.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th.

On average, analysts expect that GameStop will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.96) to $1.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to $1.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for GameStop.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). GameStop had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 33.58%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GME. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of GameStop in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $37.06.

Shares of GME traded up $5.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $145.99. The stock had a trading volume of 121,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,261,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.81. GameStop has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $483.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.29 and a beta of 1.40.

In other GameStop news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $131,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,198,763.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GME. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop in the third quarter valued at about $164,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of GameStop by 913.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,995,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,358,000 after buying an additional 1,798,857 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of GameStop by 144.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 44,489 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of GameStop by 226.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 276,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after buying an additional 191,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GameStop by 88.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.

