Analysts Expect J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $240.80 Million

Analysts expect J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) to announce $240.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $237.50 million and the highest is $247.00 million. J & J Snack Foods posted sales of $272.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will report full-year sales of $1.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover J & J Snack Foods.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.80 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 1.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JJSF. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in J & J Snack Foods during the third quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JJSF opened at $157.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.87. J & J Snack Foods has a 12-month low of $109.65 and a 12-month high of $169.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 166.03 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 207.21%.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J & J Snack Foods (JJSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.