Analysts Expect NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $119.95 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) will report sales of $119.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NewAge’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $120.00 million and the lowest is $119.90 million. NewAge reported sales of $63.69 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that NewAge will report full year sales of $514.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $504.83 million to $525.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $535.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NewAge.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NewAge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.
Shares of NASDAQ NBEV traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.43. 24,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,659,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.82. NewAge has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $4.55. The company has a market capitalization of $328.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.85.
About NewAge
New Age Beverages Corporation develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy liquid dietary supplements and ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages. The company offers RTD tea, coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.
