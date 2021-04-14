Analysts Expect Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Will Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) will report $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Umpqua’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. Umpqua posted earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 446.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full-year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Umpqua.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $358.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.73 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 7.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.19.

In other news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 13,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $192,439.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,947.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $84,467.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 492,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,233,267.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,149 shares of company stock valued at $314,154 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Umpqua by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Umpqua in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Umpqua in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Umpqua by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UMPQ traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $18.19. 1,011,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,648,011. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.92 and a 200-day moving average of $15.34. Umpqua has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $19.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.50%.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

