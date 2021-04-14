Analysts Offer Predictions for Landec Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LNDC)

Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) – Research analysts at Barrington Research dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Landec in a research report issued on Thursday, April 8th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn ($0.19) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.10). Barrington Research also issued estimates for Landec’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). Landec had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LNDC. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Landec from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Landec from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded Landec from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Landec has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

Landec stock opened at $10.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.71. The company has a market cap of $304.96 million, a PE ratio of -5.98, a PEG ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 1.04. Landec has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $12.24.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Landec by 141.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Landec by 444.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 9,252 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Landec during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Landec by 894.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 12,343 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Landec by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Landec news, CEO Albert D. Bolles acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.98 per share, for a total transaction of $109,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,948.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $176,020 over the last quarter. 11.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

