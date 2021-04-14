Analysts Offer Predictions for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:MSM)

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for MSC Industrial Direct in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 7th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $6.20 for the year. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSM has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSC Industrial Direct presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.33.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $88.13 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1-year low of $56.16 and a 1-year high of $93.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 0.99.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

In related news, VP Charles Bonomo sold 4,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total transaction of $361,074.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 18,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $1,640,616.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,307,738.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,562 shares of company stock valued at $8,660,531. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $354,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 91,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,792,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,371,000 after acquiring an additional 114,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,377,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.