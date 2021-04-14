Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 14th (ACGL, ADS, ANTM, BPOP, CI, CIT, CVS, CYH, ENSG, EVK)

Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, April 14th:

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $41.00 to $47.00.

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €340.00 ($400.00) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM)

had its target price raised by Truist from $375.00 to $425.00.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $69.00 to $83.00.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $280.00 to $300.00.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $47.00 to $52.00.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its target price boosted by Truist from $80.00 to $88.00.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) had its target price boosted by Truist from $9.00 to $12.00.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $90.00 to $98.00.

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) was given a €32.50 ($38.24) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $10.00 to $120.00.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $163.00 to $174.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $360.00 to $385.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its target price raised by Truist from $200.00 to $230.00.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $22.00 to $27.00.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) had its price target raised by Lake Street Capital from $13.00 to $17.00.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $120.00 to $115.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $185.00 to $190.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $69.00 to $71.00.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) had its target price raised by Truist from $280.00 to $300.00.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from $65.00 to $77.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) had its target price boosted by Truist from $22.00 to $28.00.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its target price raised by Truist from $260.00 to $290.00.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $35.00 to $39.00.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $37.00 to $40.00.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $81.00 to $100.00.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its target price boosted by Truist from $420.00 to $450.00.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) had its price target boosted by Truist from $35.00 to $65.00.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $9.00 to $12.00.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $72.00 to $99.00.

