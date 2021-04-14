Analysts Set Expectations for Conagra Brands, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CAG)

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Conagra Brands in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 8th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.65 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.60. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Conagra Brands’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $37.22 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.87. Conagra Brands has a 12 month low of $31.66 and a 12 month high of $39.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 24,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $912,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,681 shares in the company, valued at $3,025,537.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $1,714,533.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 102,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,830,137.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 12.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 254,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,997,000 after buying an additional 27,355 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 21.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 6,142 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 9.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 415,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,833,000 after acquiring an additional 34,474 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 878,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,386,000 after acquiring an additional 14,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 72.0% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 67,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 28,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

