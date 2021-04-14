Analysts Set Expectations for Domtar Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:UFS)

Domtar Co. (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Domtar in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff anticipates that the company will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Domtar’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.92 EPS.

Domtar (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.16). The business had revenue of C$1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.52 billion.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on UFS. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Domtar to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Domtar to C$35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

UFS opened at C$45.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$46.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$40.61. Domtar has a 1-year low of C$25.29 and a 1-year high of C$49.10. The company has a market cap of C$2.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.89.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

