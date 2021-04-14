Analysts Set Expectations for Great Elm Capital Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GECC)

Great Elm Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GECC) – Oppenheimer issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Great Elm Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the year. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Great Elm Capital had a negative net margin of 98.98% and a positive return on equity of 12.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Elm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Great Elm Capital stock opened at $3.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $77.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.41 and its 200 day moving average is $3.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Great Elm Capital has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $5.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Great Elm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.38%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Great Elm Capital during the third quarter valued at $118,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Great Elm Capital by 410.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 118,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 95,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Great Elm Capital by 6.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 250,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 14,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Great Elm Capital Company Profile

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

